Russia’s Foreign Minister to meet with President of Belarus

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday in Minsk, and will discuss joint work at international venues and sign an agreement with on the recognition of visas for the time of the World Cup in Russia and Eurogames in Minsk with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei.

This working visit to Minsk will be Lavrov's first foreign trip after his reassignment for the post of Foreign Minister of Russia. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said earlier that the parties will exchange views on the development of cooperation between the EAEU, the CSTO, the CIS, and discuss the coordination of efforts in the OSCE and other international formats.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that relations between Russia and Belarus are a strategic alliance. According to the Ministry, close cooperation is carried out in matters of military and military-technical cooperation, security, as well as in the field of anti-terrorist activities and combating crime.

One of the central parts of the visit will be Lavrov and Makei signing the agreement on mutual recognition of visas for the time of the World Cup in Russia and Eurogames in Belarus. Earlier it was planned that by the beginning of the World Cup it will be possible to reach a full-format agreement on mutual recognition of visas, but work on it is still in progress.