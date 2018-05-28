Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Prosecutor asks 14 years behind bars for Ukrainian accused of espionage in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 28, 14:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Federal Security Service, he had been collecting top-secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and the National Guard

MOSCOW, May 28./TASS/. The state prosecution asks a 14-year prison term for Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko, accused of espionage in Russia, a source in the court told TASS on Monday.

"The prosecutor has asked 14 years in maximum security correctional facility for Sushchenko," the source said. The case is classified and is heard in camera.

Sushchenko case

Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko is charged with article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage), that stipulates a penalty of up to 20 years of imprisonment.

As the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service earlier stated, Sushchenko is a Ukrainian Defense Ministry intelligence staffer and was arrested while spying.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), he had been collecting top-secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and the National Guard.

The Ukrainian has pled not guilty to the charges.

