Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to have a detailed dialogue with the United States since it is long overdue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SPIEF-2018 plenary meeting on Friday.

"Certainly, we cannot be content with the level and nature of Russian-US relations. We are ready for dialogue. Mr. Trump has suggested holding a separate meeting, but things go wrong for us," Putin said. "Many problems are emerging, but we are ready to hold a detailed dialogue. I think it is long overdue."

The head of state pointed out that Russia has disagreements with the US, but the two countries’ stances are similar in some issues. For instance, both countries are concerned about a possible new arms race.

"Certainly, those steps, which we are talking about now, related to North Korea and Iran do not make us closer, but they are also a reason to discuss these issues," Putin said.

Putin reiterated that Russia had not meddled in the latest presidential election in the US. "Instigator. I had nothing in common with the election campaign of Mr. Trump," Putin replied to the host of a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, who supposed that.