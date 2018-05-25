Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 17:49 UTC+3

The Russian president comments on the relations between Moscow and Washington

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to have a detailed dialogue with the United States since it is long overdue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SPIEF-2018 plenary meeting on Friday.

Read also

‘Still a long way to go’ to reach breakthrough in Russia-US ties, says Kremlin

Mending Russia-US ties will be easier under Pompeo, expert says

Political rhetoric hampers diplomatic work to improve Russia-US ties — Russian diplomat

Veteran German diplomat warns soured US-Russian ties threaten international security

"Certainly, we cannot be content with the level and nature of Russian-US relations. We are ready for dialogue. Mr. Trump has suggested holding a separate meeting, but things go wrong for us," Putin said. "Many problems are emerging, but we are ready to hold a detailed dialogue. I think it is long overdue."

The head of state pointed out that Russia has disagreements with the US, but the two countries’ stances are similar in some issues. For instance, both countries are concerned about a possible new arms race.

"Certainly, those steps, which we are talking about now, related to North Korea and Iran do not make us closer, but they are also a reason to discuss these issues," Putin said.

Putin reiterated that Russia had not meddled in the latest presidential election in the US. "Instigator. I had nothing in common with the election campaign of Mr. Trump," Putin replied to the host of a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, who supposed that.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
3
Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin
4
‘Certainly not’ Russian missile that brought down MH17, Putin says
5
Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules
6
Ukraine received no new Buk missiles since 1991 — Russian military brass
7
Russia ready for any developments in Donbass, envoy says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT