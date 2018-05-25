Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US not interested in easing tensions on Korean Peninsula — Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 10:05 UTC+3 TOKYO

Trump earlier informed Kim Jong-un about his decision to withdraw from the summit that was planned to be held on June 12

TOKYO, May 25. /TASS/. The US is not strategically interested in easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Deputy Chairman Andrei Klimov, who is currently on a visit to Tokyo, told reporters on Friday.

"Washington was strategically interested [in easing tensions] neither under Obama, nor before him, nor at the moment," he said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s cancellation of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "Any step that could help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula removes the reasons for the presence of US military bases in Japan and South Korea," Klimov added.

The Russian senator pointed out that in case the situation on the Korean Peninsula improved, "the Americans will lose the opportunity to use these bases to control a larger area, which includes Russia and China." According to him, this is the reason why the issue goes far beyond the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump earlier informed Kim Jong-un about his decision to withdraw from the summit that was planned to be held in Singapore on June 12. Trump added that North Korea "has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace." At the same time, he pointed out that he was ready to hold talks in the future.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
