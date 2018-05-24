Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the Singapore summit with North Korea is a serious blow to the process of peaceful settlement in the region and the global stability in general, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said on Thursday.

"Trump’s refusal to hold a US-North Korean summit is undoubtedly a serious blow to the process of peaceful settlement in the region, as well as the second blow to the global stability following the US exit from the Iran nuclear deal," the senator wrote on Facebook.

The decision seems unjustified following Pyongyang’s dismantling of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, he said.

"The public dismantling of the nuclear test site, which was witnessed by journalists, is definitely one of such steps [capable of facilitating the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula], moreover, it was a unilateral step for the US has not abandoned the idea of holding military drills in the region. The ball was in Washington’s court, as everyone can see Pyongyang’s goodwill in this situation," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

"Under the current circumstances, Trump’s decision seems even more unjustified. It seems that he expected Pyongyang to show a liking for him personally rather than take any practical steps. However, one must deserve the good graces of others, while acting on a whim is not the best way to achieve this goal," the Russian senator added.