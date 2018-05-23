Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Kazakh Security Council chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 19:50 UTC+3 ASTANA

The sides have discussed cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has discussed the issues of joint counteraction to the threats to economic security in the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) space with his Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Yermekbayev. The secretaries discussed the regional security in Central Asia, as well as the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, Russian Security Council’s spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said.

Read also

Russian Security Council chief focuses on joint anti-terror measures at Beijing summit

"The main focus of the meeting was the issues of Eurasian integration in the context of rising challenges to economic security," he said. "[The Security Council chiefs] have discussed the successes of EAEU integration, as well as the ways to overcome difficulties standing in the way of trade and economic relations’ development," Anoshin noted.

Patrushev and Yermekbayev also touched upon the issues of Russia and Kazakhstan’s cooperation in maintaining international consensus, combating illegal immigration, ensuring environmental security, introducing health measures. They also hashed over military and technical cooperation.

"Patrushev and Yermekbayev also discussed the issues of cooperation between the Security Councils of both countries, regional security in Central Asia, cooperation of special forces and law enforcement agencies in the sphere of combating terrorism and drug trafficking," Anoshin added.

The Security Council secretaries also took stock of Wednesday’s security consultations between Russia and Kazakhstan. Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Rashid Nurgaliyev, his Kazakh counterpart Azamat Abdymomunov, as well as experts and representatives of both countries’ ministries and agencies took part in the consultations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
3
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
4
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian rotorcraft maker to showcase 1.6-tonne helicopter at HeliRussia-2018 exhibition
6
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
7
Russia may start exports of Cortege project cars in late 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT