Russian, Kazakh Security Council chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has discussed the issues of joint counteraction to the threats to economic security in the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) space with his Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Yermekbayev. The secretaries discussed the regional security in Central Asia, as well as the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, Russian Security Council’s spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said.

"The main focus of the meeting was the issues of Eurasian integration in the context of rising challenges to economic security," he said. "[The Security Council chiefs] have discussed the successes of EAEU integration, as well as the ways to overcome difficulties standing in the way of trade and economic relations’ development," Anoshin noted.

Patrushev and Yermekbayev also touched upon the issues of Russia and Kazakhstan’s cooperation in maintaining international consensus, combating illegal immigration, ensuring environmental security, introducing health measures. They also hashed over military and technical cooperation.

"Patrushev and Yermekbayev also discussed the issues of cooperation between the Security Councils of both countries, regional security in Central Asia, cooperation of special forces and law enforcement agencies in the sphere of combating terrorism and drug trafficking," Anoshin added.

The Security Council secretaries also took stock of Wednesday’s security consultations between Russia and Kazakhstan. Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Rashid Nurgaliyev, his Kazakh counterpart Azamat Abdymomunov, as well as experts and representatives of both countries’ ministries and agencies took part in the consultations.