Bulgarian PM to visit Russia on May 30 — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 17:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will visit Russia on May 30

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will visit Russia on May 30, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"We expect Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to visit Russia on May 30," he said. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev made a visit to Russia earlier in the week.

While speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming meetings with foreign leaders, the Kremlin aide noted that Putin was scheduled to visit Austria on June 5, make a state visit to China on June 8-10 and participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"After that there will be the FIFA World Cup [set to kick off on June 14 - TASS], guests will arrive. Lists are currently under consideration, so there are more meetings to come," Ushakov said.

According to him, Putin’s international agenda is rather heavy and includes a lot of events.

The Kremlin aide also pointed out that Moscow would host the Third Primakov Readings on May 29-30. The president will send a welcome message to the event’s participants.

