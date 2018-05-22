Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Bulgarian president discuss economic cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 14:38 UTC+3 SOCHI

Vladimir Putin and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev have discussed ways to boost economic cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev have discussed ways to boost economic cooperation.

EU needs to mend relations with Russia — Bulgarian PM

"I will not go into details and would only point out that last year saw growth in trade, which we cannot but welcome," Putin said, opening a private meeting with Radev. "However, our capabilities are even stronger," he added.

Putin noted that the Bulgarian prime minister was expected to visit Russia in a few days. "We will continue these discussions with him," he said.

Putin pointed out that the Bulgarian leader had visited Russia on the 140th anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from Ottoman rule. According to him, it is one of the most important pages of the two countries’ common history. "But there is more than that, many other things also unite us," the Russian president said, adding that "in two days we will celebrate a festival dubbed The Days of Slavonic Literature."

At the same time, Putin said he knew what cultural events Radev had attended in Moscow and added that similar events were going to take place in Bulgaria in the autumn.

