Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU needs to mend relations with Russia — Bulgarian PM

World
January 17, 12:40 UTC+3 PARIS

Normalization of relations with Russia is an important task for the European Union, according to the PM

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Valentina Petrova

PARIS, January 17. /TASS/. Normalization of relations with Russia is an important task for the European Union, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said on Wednesday.

Read also
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungarian PM criticizes EU policy towards Russia

"Despite all the criticism of Russia, despite our disagreements over sanctions, I believe that the European Union needs to normalize relations with such a big neighbor of ours as Russia," he said at the European Parliament in Strasbourg outlining the priority tasks during his country’s presidency of the Council of the EU. "Of course, it is difficult to guarantee that this normalization will come about. That’s why we need assistance from all EU countries. To that end, we have already begun work with European Commissioner for Budget Gunther Oettinger, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani."

In his speech, Borisov also pointed to the importance of measures to bolster the EU’s security and develop its defense program. "I believe we pay insufficient attention to the sources of danger," he said. "We react to the danger instead of preventing it in advance. That is, we actually present an opportunity for other countries, such as Turkey, Iran and Russia, to act and make decisions on the issues of paramount importance to Europe.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says legislative regulation of cryptocurrency market may be needed
2
Kremlin says no instructions for regions on banning opposition rallies
3
Putin’s campaign website up and running
4
Moldova’s border police ban entry to Russian TV host
5
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
6
PM vows expanding robotics in Russia would boost wages, not unemployment
7
Zhirinovsky advises US 'to leave Olympus and become regional power'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама