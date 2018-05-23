Putin to visit China on June 8-10

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to China on an official visit and take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on June 8-10, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

On May 24-25 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) the Russian leader will meet, in particular, with Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Wang Qishan, Ushakov noted. "The conversation with him will be rather useful with regard to preparations for the state visit of our president to China and participation in the SCO on June 8-10," Ushakov said.

Putin and Wang Qishan will also discuss current issues of economic cooperation, Ushakov said. He reiterated that the trade turnover between Russia and China in 2017 increased by 31.5% to $87 billion, and this January - March by 30.8% more, having exceeded $24 billion.