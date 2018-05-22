Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 13:07 UTC+3

Pompeo said on Monday the United States would exert unprecedented pressures on Iran, including the toughest sanctions ever, if Tehran refused to revise its policies

Share
1 pages in this article
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Washington’s demands addressed to Iran, which US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo voiced on Monday, are nonsense, because they leave no chance for clinching a deal, Russia’s representative at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"That’s nonsense, nothing can be agreed on this basis," he said from Vienna in a video conference.

Read also

European Commission nixes US sanctions against Iran on EU soil

In particular, Ulyanov pointed out that contrary to US demands it was impossible for Iran to terminate the recycling of plutonium.

"The United States is unable to understand that Iran has sovereign rights, including the right to civilian nuclear power," Ulyanov stressed.

He also believes that Washington’s decision to quit the Iranian nuclear deal was due to the current US administration’s utter incompetence and misunderstanding of the deal.

Pompeo said on Monday the United States would exert unprecedented pressures on Iran, including the toughest sanctions ever, if Tehran refused to revise its policies. In his fundamental speech concerning US policies towards Tehran he put forward twelve conditions for concluding a new deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
2
Kremlin dismisses US media allegations on Russian arms, says ‘trust Putin’
3
Russia’s State Duma passes law on counter-sanctions against US, unfriendly states
4
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
5
Russia developing exoskeleton for army engineers
6
Drone shot down by Hmeymim base’s air defense system
7
US steps up pressure on new centers of power in world - Russian security chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT