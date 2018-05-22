Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Washington’s demands addressed to Iran, which US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo voiced on Monday, are nonsense, because they leave no chance for clinching a deal, Russia’s representative at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"That’s nonsense, nothing can be agreed on this basis," he said from Vienna in a video conference.

In particular, Ulyanov pointed out that contrary to US demands it was impossible for Iran to terminate the recycling of plutonium.

"The United States is unable to understand that Iran has sovereign rights, including the right to civilian nuclear power," Ulyanov stressed.

He also believes that Washington’s decision to quit the Iranian nuclear deal was due to the current US administration’s utter incompetence and misunderstanding of the deal.

Pompeo said on Monday the United States would exert unprecedented pressures on Iran, including the toughest sanctions ever, if Tehran refused to revise its policies. In his fundamental speech concerning US policies towards Tehran he put forward twelve conditions for concluding a new deal on the Iranian nuclear program.