Yekaterinburg mayor announces resignation

YEKATERINBURG, May 22. /TASS/. Yekaterinburg Mayor, Chairman of the Yekaterinburg City Duma Yevgeny Roizman has declared his resignation, refusing to take part in the procedure abolishing direct mayoral elections.

"I am resigning. I don’t want to take part in it. The decision that was taken is ultimate; I told you everything. I don’t know what will be next," Roizman said in his speech at a State Duma session, which studied amendments to the Yekaterinburg City Charter on the abolishment of direct elections.

Deputy Chairman of the Yekaterinburg City Duma Viktor Testov reported that now it is necessary to determine whether it was "legally feasible" to convene a special session due to the mayor’s statement of resignation. "We need to gather and consult lawyers, so that we understood how to act further and whether a special session should be convened," he told reporters.

In April, members of the Sverdlovsk Region Legislative Assembly adopted an amendment to the local law on elections to local self-governance bodies that changes the order for electing Yekaterinburg’s head. According to this amendment, City Duma members out of the candidates suggested by the competitive committee will elect the city head. Later, amendments were brought to Yekaterinburg’s Charter to make it compliant with local legislation. Yekaterinburg residents approved the abolishment of direct elections at public hearings.

In 2010, the direct mayoral election system was operating in the city. Yevgeny Roizman is currently the city mayor, and Alexander Yakob is head of the city administration.