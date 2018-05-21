Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy communications minister comments on journalist Vyshinsky case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 17:31 UTC+3 VELIKY NOVGOROD

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service detained the Chief Editor of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency

Share
1 pages in this article

VELIKY NOVGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. The case of Kirill Vyshinsky, the Chief Editor of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency charged with high treason, creates a dangerous precedent that may set the wheel of repression in motion in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Communications Minister Alexei Volin told TASS.

Read also

Russia demands Ukraine immediately set journalist Kirill Vyshinsky free

"We believe that this precedent is highly dangerous for Ukrainian journalism because it may only be the beginning," said Volin on the sidelines of the Fort Ross Dialogue conference. "No one can guarantee that tomorrow some Ukrainian journalists will not be accused of high treason after they write something against the Ukrainian authorities or mention issues Ukraine has been facing. Witch hunt is a very dangerous occupation… It also devours those who initiate it because the wheel of repression does not stop once it gets moving," he added.

Volin also called for evaluating the Vyshinsky case on all international platforms, as well as in Russia and Ukraine.

"When a person fulfilling his duties as a journalist is charged with committing high treason and participating in an information war against Ukraine, it destroys all the standards concerning relations between the government and journalists and creates a very dangerous precedent that brings us back not to the 20th century but to the beginning of the 19th if not the 18th century," the Russian deputy minister noted.

Vyshinsky case

Read also

Putin slams journalist’s arrest in Kiev as unprecedented

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news agency’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was detained outside his home early on Tuesday. Soon after that, searches were conducted in the news agency’s Kiev office and press center, as well as in some journalists’ apartments. At the same time, the SBU issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed.

The Russian embassy in Kiev demanded that the Ukrainian authorities take all the necessary measures to stop violence against media workers, immediately release the detained journalist, launch an impartial investigation into the incident and punish those abusing power. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said that Moscow had sent two notes of protest to Kiev over Vyshinsky’s case.

The journalist was taken to the city of Kherson, where the city court arrested him for 60 days. The high treason charge against him is particularly based on a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. Vyshinsky rejected the charge and his defense filed an appeal against his arrest.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT