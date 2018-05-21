Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin warns global community UK can now label any country’s investment 'dirty money'

May 21, 15:15 UTC+3

The Kremlin press secretary has commented on the report titled "Moscow's Gold: Russian Corruption in the U.K.," released in London

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, May 21. /TASS/. London’s actions that prepared a report on ‘dirty money’ from Moscow evidence that investors from other countries contributing money to the UK economy may face a similar threat, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Read also

Geopolitical situation won’t affect inflow of foreign investments to Russia, watchdog says

"Investors from any country can face a situation after such actions of the United Kingdom, when their investments will be called "dirty money," the press secretary said commenting on the report titled "Moscow's Gold: Russian Corruption in the U.K.," released in London. There is no doubt investors from other countries will take not of such developments, he adds.

The Russian business was developing, growing and making a peaceful expansion to other countries in recent decades, Peskov said. "However, we along with you have started registering signs of unfriendly competition, unfair and unlawful competition in recent years contrary to all norms and rules of the World Trade Organization. Such instances do harm to interests of our companies," he said. The report published by London "is the next step in line with unfriendly and unfair competition," the press secretary added.

Dmitry Peskov
