Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dzerzhinsk explosions: 116 people injured, 18 of them hospitalized

Emergencies
June 03, 10:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 1, a number of explosions went off in a TNT workshop of the factory in the Russian town of Dzerzhinsk

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Solunin/TASS

Read also

People injured in blasts in Dzerzhinsk to receive $2,300 each as compensation - governor

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Eighteen people have been hospitalized following explosions at the Kristall factory in the Russian town of Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Viktor Yakutsenko told TASS.

"116 people were injured, with 18 of them hospitalized," he said at a video conference in the Ministry on Monday.

On Saturday, June 1, a number of explosions went off in a TNT workshop of the Kristall factory, a fire ensued. The authorities declared a state of emergency in the town and the nearby villages.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop bombing Syrian province of Idlib
2
Syria’s air defenses hit enemy’s air targets near Damascus - SANA
3
FIFA Council to discuss Qatar preparations for World Cup
4
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop 'bombing' Syrian province of Idlib
5
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
6
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
Assad, Russian defense minister discuss situation in Idlib — SANA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT