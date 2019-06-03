Dzerzhinsk explosions: 116 people injured, 18 of them hospitalized

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Eighteen people have been hospitalized following explosions at the Kristall factory in the Russian town of Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Viktor Yakutsenko told TASS.

"116 people were injured, with 18 of them hospitalized," he said at a video conference in the Ministry on Monday.

On Saturday, June 1, a number of explosions went off in a TNT workshop of the Kristall factory, a fire ensued. The authorities declared a state of emergency in the town and the nearby villages.