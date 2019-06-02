People injured in blasts in Dzerzhinsk to receive $2,300 each as compensation - governor

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The people injured in explosions at the Kristall explosives factory in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod, will receive compensations of 100,000 rubles ($1,530) from the regional budget and 50,000 rubles ($765) from the town budget each, Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin’s press service reported, citing the governor.

"We will allocate the necessary funds to remove the effects of the emergency situation. It is also necessary to support those who are currently staying in the hospital. The hospitalized people will receive material help in the amount of 100,000 rubles [$1,530] from the regional budget and 50,000 rubles [$765] from Dzerzhinsk’s budget," the press service quoted Nikitin as saying.

On Saturday, several blasts took place at the Kristall explosives factory in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region, followed by a fire. The authorities declared an emergency in Dzerzhinsk, the neighboring communities of Pyra and Zhelnino and the Lesnoi cordon. The emergency rescue operation was completed.

These were man-made explosions, the Investigative Committee of Russia said. A criminal case was opened under Part 1 Section 217 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Violation of industrial safety requirements at production facilities").

According to the latest information from the Russian Health Ministry, 85 people sought treatment after the blasts; 16 of them were hospitalized.