At least 11 killed in shooting at US municipal center — police

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. At least 11 people were killed and six hospitalized with various injuries after a gunman opened fire at people at a municipal center in Virginia Beach (Virginia), on Friday, the city’s police chief James Cervera said at a news conference aired by CNN and other leading TV channels.

"Right now I can tell you we have multiple casualties and multiple fatalities. We have 11 deceased victims, they are at the scene. We had six more victims who were transported to area hospitals. I do not have the condition of those victims at this particular time," he said.

"We do know that shortly after 4:00 p.m. this afternoon the suspect entered a building two. He's a longtime employee of public utilities. I will not release his name at this time and he immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon all the victims," the police chief continued.

"Officers entered, once the call went out the officers were at headquarters. They responded to building two, they secured as much of the victims as they could and then they engage with the suspect," Cervera said. "The suspect did shoot a police officer. Officers returned fire, suspect is deceased."

According to the official, the officer, who was shot, was saved by his bulletproof vest.

CNN quoted police sources as saying that a pistol and a rifle were found at the scene. The guns were purchased legally.

The White House press service said US President Donald Trump was informed about the tragedy.