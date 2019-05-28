Light aircraft crashed in Ulyanovsk Region, pilot killed

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A light aircraft has crashed near the village of Bryandino, Cherdakly district, Ulyanovsk Region. The pilot was killed, the district’s Public Safety Answering Point told TASS.

"[The plane crashed] between the village of Bryandino and the Bryandino station. There is information that the pilot was killed. There were no passengers," the source said, answering the question on the plane’s crash.

The answering point specified that police and firefighters are working on the site of the accident.