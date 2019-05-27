Female suspect detained over Lyon bomb attack, according to media

PARIS, May 27./TASS/. Police in France have detained a woman suspected of being involved in the May 24 bomb attack on a pedestrian street in central Lyon, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday referring to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb said that a second suspect had been detained over the attack.

The blast, which injured 13 people, occurred on a pedestrian street in downtown Lyon on May 24. Investigators say a bomb filled with nails and bolts exploded. Surveillance cameras in the area showed that a man aged 30-35 wearing sunglasses and with a hood over his face rode his bicycle to a bakery on Victor Hugo Street and left a bag near it.