At least 13 hurt in blast in downtown Lyon - TV

Emergencies
May 24, 21:52 UTC+3 PARIS

BFMTV reported that eleven people were taken to hospital

PARIS, May 24. /TASS/. At least 13 people were hurt in a blast in the center of France’s Lyon, BFMTV reported on Friday.

According to the television channel, eleven people were taken to hospital. Their lives are out of danger.

As follows from the data of security cameras, at about 17:30 local time (18:30 Moscow time) a man wearing sunglasses and with a hood over his face rode his bicycle to a boulangerie in Rue Victor Hugo, a pedestrian street in central Lyon, and left a bag near it.

Investigators however have managed to identify the man. They also say it was a fragmentation explosive device.

Meanwhile, Russia’s embassy in France has tweeted that there are no Russian nationals among those hurt in the blast. "According to police reports, there are no Russians among those hurt in the explosion in Lyon," it wrote.

Countries
France
