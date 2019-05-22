Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Five Armenian tourists injured in bus accident in Italy, foreign ministry says

Emergencies
May 22, 20:22 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Armenia’s embassy to Italy is in close contact with the Siena prefecture and other corresponding bodies for more information

Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, May 22. /TASS/. Five citizens of Armenia were injured in Italy on Wednesday when their tourist bus crashed on the Siena-Florence highway, the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

"Among the tourists who were injured in bus accident on the Siena-Florence highway this morning are five citizens of Armenia. The injured people received medical assistance. Four of them have already been discharged. One is slightly injured but is staying in hospital," says the press release.

Read also

Russian national killed, 19 more injured in bus accident in Italy, embassy says

The press release added that Armenia’s embassy to Italy is in close contact with the Siena prefecture and other corresponding bodies for more information.

Earlier, ANSA news agency reported that accident occurred at 9.30 a.m. on the Siena-Florence highway near the city of Monteriggioni. According to eyewitnesses, the passengers were trapped in the overturned bus. The news agency added that the tourists were from Eastern Europe.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Armenia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US ultimatum unlikely to change Turkey’s position on S-400 deal, says Russian lawmaker
2
Avtovaz begins production of Lada Granta Cross
3
Lavrov expects NATO to respond to post-Soviet security bloc’s initiative to ease tensions
4
Press review: THAAD threat nearing Russia and Danish meddling in Nord Stream 2 aids Kiev
5
Second Karakurt-class missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials on Ladoga Lake
6
FSB chief warns that 5,000 terrorists concentrated by CIS borders with Afghanistan
7
Authorities should assist trade unions in upholding rights of working people, says Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT