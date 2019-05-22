Five Armenian tourists injured in bus accident in Italy, foreign ministry says

YEREVAN, May 22. /TASS/. Five citizens of Armenia were injured in Italy on Wednesday when their tourist bus crashed on the Siena-Florence highway, the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

"Among the tourists who were injured in bus accident on the Siena-Florence highway this morning are five citizens of Armenia. The injured people received medical assistance. Four of them have already been discharged. One is slightly injured but is staying in hospital," says the press release.

The press release added that Armenia’s embassy to Italy is in close contact with the Siena prefecture and other corresponding bodies for more information.

Earlier, ANSA news agency reported that accident occurred at 9.30 a.m. on the Siena-Florence highway near the city of Monteriggioni. According to eyewitnesses, the passengers were trapped in the overturned bus. The news agency added that the tourists were from Eastern Europe.