Two dead, two injured in domestic gas explosion in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 12. /TASS/. Two people are dead, two injured as a result of a domestic gas explosion in Kamensky Region early Sunday morning. Seven apartments have been damaged, three of them completely. The regional administration said that it will provide financial assistance to the families of the victims, as well as to those who lost their home.

According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, the explosion took place half past midnight on Sunday in a two-storey building, which housed 16 apartments. The roofing collapsed on the area of 50 square meters. The regional information policy department reported that rescue teams were on the scene 5 minutes after the explosion. They evacuated 16 residents of the building, unable to save two of them - a nine-year old girl died in the ambulance on her way to the hospital, and a man was found dead underneath the rubble. Two people were injured in the blast - an elderly woman remains in the hospital, in critical condition, and a man in serious condition.

The building was in danger of collapsing, and has been disconnected from gas and electricity.

The regional administration said that the last gas equipment check was carried out in March, and according to the head of the administration, Vladimir Shevchenko did not reveal complaints or damage.

The local Investigative committee has opened a criminal case after the explosion, calling the death of two people a result of negligence.

Currently, all residents of the building are staying at the emergency shelter or with relatives. Emergency services crisis teams are providing psychological support on site.

Region's Governor Vasily Golubev has ordered to provide assistance to the victims from the regional budget. Families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles each, those injured 200,000 - 400,000 ruble. All registered residents of the apartment building will receive 10,000 rubles from the regional budget, and the same amount from the district budget. Those who lost personal belongings will receive compensation of 50,000 - 100,000 rubles.