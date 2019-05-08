Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 250 forest fires extinguished in Russia over last 24 hours

Emergencies
May 08, 6:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 6,000 people and 1,500 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires

© Kirill Shipitsin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. Around 250 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia on the territory of nearly 40,000 hectares in the last 24 hours, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Wednesday.

Read also

Over 170 forest fires extinguished in Russia over last 24 hours

"According to regional forestry departments, 248 forest fires were extinguished on the territory of 39,761 hectares over the last 24 hours. As of 12am Moscow time on 8 May 2019, 100 wildfires continue blazing on the territory of 52,397 hectares. Firefighting efforts are underway," the press service said.

Most forest fires are reported in the Kurgan region (13,500 hectares), Irkutsk region (13,000 hectares), Amur region (around 10,800 hectares), Zabaikalsky region (9,100 hectares). Wildfires are also reported in the Krasnoyarsk region, Buryatia region, Tyva region and other regions.

A total of 6,000 people and 1,500 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

The state of emergency over forest fires was declared in the Kurgan region and Zabaikalsky region, as well as in two areas of the Irkutsk region and two areas of the Amur region.

