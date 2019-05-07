Over 170 forest fires extinguished in Russia over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. A total of 175 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia on the territory of 50,702 hectares in the last 24 hours, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Tuesday.

"According to regional forestry departments, 175 forest fires were extinguished on the territory of 50,702 hectares over the last 24 hours. As of 12am Moscow time on 7 May 2019, 85 wildfires continue blazing on the territory of 61,393 hectares. Firefighting efforts are underway," the press service said.

Most forest fires are reported in Zabaikalsky region (31,300 hectares), Kurgan region (11,200 hectares), Amur region (around 9,600 hectares). Wildfires are also reported in the Irkutsk region (5,000 hectares), Krasnoyarsk region (around 1,200 hectares), Tuva region (660 hectares) and other regions. In the Khakassia region, 800 hectares of wildfires are reported on the territory of the Khakassky natural reserve. In the Buryatia region, 26 hectares of forest fires are reported in the Tunkinsky national park.

A total of 4,100 people and 1,000 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

The state of emergency over forest fires was declared in the Zabaikalsky region and Amur region, as well as in three areas of the Amur region.