MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude was registered in Papua New Guinea on Monday, US Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 33 km to the north-west from the town of Bulolo in the country's east. The epicenter lay at the depth of 127 km.

No injuries or damages were reoprted, and no tsunami alert was issued.