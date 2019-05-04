Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Boeing 737 plane skids off runway into river in Florida

Emergencies
May 04, 7:32 updated at: May 04, 7:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The crews of rescuers and firefighters are working at the scene to control jet fuel on the water

© Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP

TASS, May 4. A Boeing 737 commercial plane, carrying 136 people, skidded off the runway during the landing, sliding into the river near Jacksonville, Florida, Reuters reported citing the local naval air station.

All passengers and crew members are "alive and accounted for," the mayor of Jacksonville Lenny Curry wrote on Twitter. The crews of rescuers and firefighters are working at the scene to control jet fuel on the water.

A spokesman for Boeing said the company was aware of the incident and was gathering further information.

Some 21 passengers have been hospitalized, but there is no threat to their lives, CNN reported. The plane had arrived from the US naval station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. According to the report, the passengers onboard the plane were US military, their family members and also persons who worked for the Pentagon.

The plane belongs to the Miami Air company, which carried out charter flights, CBS reported.

Representatives of local authorities said the plane was in shallow water and was not submerged.

Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
