Counterintelligence prevents 4 terrorist attacks against Russian military in 5 years

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The military counterintelligence agency of the Russian Security Service (FSB) prevented four terrorist attacks against Russian military servicemen in the past five years, Head of the FSB Military Counterintelligence Department Colonel General Nikolai Yuryev said in an interview with TASS ahead of the service’s centennial anniversary.

"Terrorism remains a serious threat. In the past five years alone, army security agencies prevented four terrorist attacks and six terrorism-related crimes, exposing 25 terrorist and extremist cells," he said.

In addition, the military counterintelligence agency pays attention to preserving weapons and ammunition stored in military facilities. According to Yuryev, more than 2,000 pieces of illegal firearms and about two mln pieces of ammunition were seized in the past five years, as well as 377 homemade explosive devices and over 32 tonnes of explosives.

Russia’s military counterintelligence agency will mark its centennial anniversary on December 19.