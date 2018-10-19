Twenty people injured in Kerch college attack remain in Crimea’s hospitals

SIMFEROPOL, October 19. /TASS/. Twenty people injured in an explosion and shooting in a polytechnic college in Crimea remain in Crimea’s medical facilities in critical and moderate condition, representative for the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"Four people in Leninskaya Central District Hospital are moderately injured, one person in Kerch City Hospital is moderately injured, eight people were hospitalized to the Republican Children’s Clinical Hospital, three of them are in critical condition, five in moderate condition, one person is in Semashko Clinic (Simferopol), and six in Simferopol Clinical Emergency Hospital 6," the source said.

According to the Crimean Health Ministry, 23 more people who were injured were taken to other Russian regions for treatment. "Four of them were taken to Temryuk District Central District Hospital, nine to medical facilities in the city of Krasnodar, and 10 people were taken to Moscow for treatment," the ministry said in the statement.

On October 17, a Kerch Polytechnic College student opened fire there, carried out an explosion and then committed suicide. Twenty-one people were killed in the attack, including the attacker, and about 50 people were injured and hospitalized, 10 of them staying in an intensive care unit in critical condition. The criminal case launched under the "Terror Attack" section was reclassified under the "Murder" section. Three days of morning were declared in Crimea on October 18.