Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Twenty people injured in Kerch college attack remain in Crimea’s hospitals

Emergencies
October 19, 10:54 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Three days of morning were declared in Crimea on October 18

Share
1 pages in this article
© TASS

SIMFEROPOL, October 19. /TASS/. Twenty people injured in an explosion and shooting in a polytechnic college in Crimea remain in Crimea’s medical facilities in critical and moderate condition, representative for the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"Four people in Leninskaya Central District Hospital are moderately injured, one person in Kerch City Hospital is moderately injured, eight people were hospitalized to the Republican Children’s Clinical Hospital, three of them are in critical condition, five in moderate condition, one person is in Semashko Clinic (Simferopol), and six in Simferopol Clinical Emergency Hospital 6," the source said.

More news on
CRIMEA COLLEGE ATTACK

Globalized senseless violence on social media helped spawn Kerch shooting — Putin

Crimea leader asserts Kerch college shooter could not have plotted attack alone

Crimea college gunman was interested in making explosives, says anti-terror agency

According to the Crimean Health Ministry, 23 more people who were injured were taken to other Russian regions for treatment. "Four of them were taken to Temryuk District Central District Hospital, nine to medical facilities in the city of Krasnodar, and 10 people were taken to Moscow for treatment," the ministry said in the statement.

On October 17, a Kerch Polytechnic College student opened fire there, carried out an explosion and then committed suicide. Twenty-one people were killed in the attack, including the attacker, and about 50 people were injured and hospitalized, 10 of them staying in an intensive care unit in critical condition. The criminal case launched under the "Terror Attack" section was reclassified under the "Murder" section. Three days of morning were declared in Crimea on October 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Blast at Crimean college
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia mourns Crimean college attack victims
9
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia
2
Yandex capitalization down almost $1 bln as trading kicks off on Moscow Exchange
3
Russian fighter’s father forgives McGregor, invites him to sambo competition
4
Pilots of Russia’s lost training jet L-39 jet may be dead — source
5
Russian-Chinese ties at their best level in history, says defense minister
6
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
7
Russia, Uzbekistan ink agreements worth $27 bln at interregional forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT