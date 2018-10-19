Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian newspaper addresses police over threats against journalists

Emergencies
October 19, 10:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Unidentified people threw a funeral wreath near the building where the Novaya Gazeta editorial office is located with threats against a reporter from the editorial office

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Novaya Gazeta newspaper has addressed police over threats against its journalists, the newspaper’s spokesman, Nadezhda Prusenkova, told TASS on Friday.

"We addressed authorities, and a check is being carried out. Its results will determine whether a case will be launched or not," she said.

The editorial staff links the threats to the fancy accusations against the newspaper of disseminating personal information about Russian servicemen in Syria and states that it has never published such information.

Unidentified people threw earlier a funeral wreath near the building where the Novaya Gazeta editorial office is located with threats against a reporter from the editorial office, Denis Korotkov. A basket with a ram’s head with threats against the whole editorial staff was discovered there the next day.

"We demand that the threats be investigated and those responsible be brought to account," the editorial staff said in a statement published on the newspaper’s website.

