Emergencies Ministry sends helicopters, Ilyushin-76 plane to help blast victims in Crimea

Emergencies
October 17, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An explosion occurred at a polytechnic college in Kerch on Wednesday

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is sending to Crimea several helicopters and an Ilyushin-76 transport plane with psychologists and rescuers on board, the ministry’s press-service has told TASS.

Read also

Crimean college blast triggered by unidentified explosive device, says anti-terror agency

"A mobile air group of the Emergencies Ministry’s Crimean Office and the city’s rescue services have been sent to the scene. At 14:00 three Mi-8 helicopters with psychologists and rescues on board are scheduled to be dispatched from Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. At 16:00 an Ilyushin-76 of the Emergencies Ministry is to depart from the Zhukovsky airdrome near Moscow," the ministry’s spokeswoman said.

The crisis management centers and special task groups of the Southern Regional Center and the Emergencies Ministry’s office in Crimea maintain close contact with the local self-government bodies and other emergency services.

An explosion occurred at a polytechnic college in Kerch on Wednesday. According to the latest reports, ten were killed and about 50 others injured. The National Antiterrorist Committee has said an unidentified bomb went off.

