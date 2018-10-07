Transport company director placed under house arrest after deadly crash in Tver region

© Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Tver Region

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. CEO of the Transavto transport company has been placed under house arrest following a deadly road accident in the Russian northwestern Tver region that claimed the lives of 13 people, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"A court placed Transavto director Alexei Morozov, who is charged with offering passenger transport services which did not comply with the requirements of safety and which entailed the death through negligence of 13 people," the Committee said on its Whatsapp messenger account.

The man was detained on October 6.

The accident occurred on October 5 near the village of Nekrasovo on the Tver-Rzhev motorway. The driver of a Ford Transit van collided with a Liaz bus. Thirteen people - twelve passengers and the van driver - were killed in the accident. One of the van passengers, the bus driver and a bus passenger were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened following the accident. Necessary documentation was seized from the public transport enterprises for further expert analysis.