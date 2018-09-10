Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB: Kiev's intelligence agencies assist IS militants in plotting terror attacks in Russia

Emergencies
September 10, 11:01 UTC+3

An IS militant has been detained for being involved in planning the murder of one of the DPR leaders

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian intelligence agencies have been actively assisting members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in planning terrorist attacks on Russian soil and the target killings of Donbass leaders, the press service of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"According to information provided by the detained person [a IS militant detained for being involved in planning the murder of one of the DPR leaders - TASS], in Ukraine, the country’s intelligence agencies have been actively assisting members of the Islamic State international terror group by ensuring their safety, providing them with funds, weapons and explosives for carrying out terrorist attacks in Russia," the FSB press service said.

Read also

Donetsk Republic’s police put two suspects in Zakharchenko murder on wanted list

"Ukrainian intelligence agencies have also been recruiting Islamic State members to eliminate militia leaders in the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics," the FSB added.

The FSB press service noted that Russian citizen Medzhid Magomedov, born in 1988, had been detained in the country’s western Smolensk region on September 9. He is believed to be a member of the Islamic State terror group whom the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Pravy Sektor (or Right Sector) nationalist organization had instructed to plan the murder of one of the DPR leaders.

According to the FSB, in early 2018, Magomedov arrived in Ukraine to discuss the supply of resources to clandestine groups active in the North Caucasus with IS envoys. They introduced him to SBU officers and Pravy Sektor members. "Ukrainian intelligence agents later instructed Magomedov to kill the commander of one of the DPR Armed Forces’ units residing in the Smolensk region," the FSB said.

Magomedov’s sponsors provided him with the intended victim’s address and the means to carry out the crime, but was detained upon his arrival in the Smolensk region "so that the crime can be prevented." "An explosive device that has approximately as much power as 1.5 kilograms of TNT was seized from him, as well as a gun with a silencer and ammunition," the FSB said.

A criminal case has been launched against the detained person, an investigation is underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FSB: Kiev's intelligence agencies assist IS militants in plotting terror attacks in Russia
2
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia’s, US energy ministers plan to discuss Iran and Nord Stream 2
4
Kiev may launch massive mop-up operation in Donbass, expert warns
5
Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills
6
Alibaba, Mail.ru, RDIF to sign memorandum of cooperation on September 11 — source
7
Prime Minister of Abkhazia died in traffic accident
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT