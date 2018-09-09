Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moldovan president says feels fine after car crash

Emergencies
September 09, 15:50 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, Igor Dodon got in a road accident

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Denisov/TASS, archive

CHISINAU, September 9. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who got into a road traffic accident, according to Moldova’s Publika TV, told TASS that he feels well.

"Everything is ok," Dodon said in response to a reporter’s question.

Moldovan Presidential Adviser Maxim Lebedinsky confirmed that the president was not injured. 

"A car crash involving the president’s convoy occurred on the Chisinau-Calarasi highway (details of the crash will be provided later). President Igor Dodon is fine, he did not need medical treatment," Lebedinsky wrote on his Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT