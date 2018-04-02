Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia preparing response to US decision to impose duties on steel and aluminum

Business & Economy
April 02, 18:43 UTC+3

Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry estimates that the damage to Russian companies from the US customs duties will amount to at least $3 bln

© EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

YEKATERINBURG, April 2. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are preparing a response to the US decision to impose duties on steel and aluminum, Deputy Economic Development Minister Alexei Gruzdev said on Monday.

"Russia is closely following and fully participating in all these processes. We will form our official estimate and make relevant statements. I am not authorized to anticipate the government’s decisions, but they are being prepared," he said when talking to the students of the Ural Federal University.

The decision of the United States came into force on March 23. Russia like a number of other countries, did not rule out that it will challenge it in the WTO. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry estimates that the damage to Russian companies from the US customs duties will amount to at least $3 bln.

US President Donald Trump

Trump signs decree to introduce customs tariffs on aluminum, steel

The Russian trade mission in the United States has actually closed up its operations and this will adversely affect trade and economic ties between the countries, Gruzdev said.

"Certainly, this is challenging in terms of atmosphere, because functions were exercised through diplomatic missions, which include the trade mission also, when there was a need to help an entrepreneur from one country to find a partner in other country, assist with negotiations and give an expert opinion regarding the buildup of relations. Actual closing-up of activities of the trade mission in the US will definitely exert influence from this standpoint," the official said commenting on recent ousting of Russian diplomats from the US.

In a show of solidarity with London’s stance over the reported poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, the United States declared 60 Russian diplomats personae non gratae on March 26, including Russia’s trade representative Alexander Stadnik. Russia responded with tit-for-tat measures.

"I hope this race of non-market competition will end eventually and we will return to normal relations," Gruzdev said.

