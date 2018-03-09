Trump signs decree to introduce customs tariffs on aluminum, steel

WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a decree to introduce customs tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum mill articles, the White House said.

The decree imposes a 25% ad valorem tariff on steel articles and 10% for aluminum. However, certain nations may be exempt from tariffs, including Canada and Mexico. The tariffs will come into force in 15 days.

At the same time, Trump promised to show "great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are real friends and treat us fairly on both trade and the military" before signing the document.

In the presidential proclamation on the introduction of the tariffs, released by the White House, Trump said that any country with which the United States has "a security relationship" is welcome to discuss "alternative ways to address the threatened impairment of the national security caused by imports from that country."

"Should the United States and any such country arrive at a satisfactory alternative means to address the threat to the national security <…> I may remove or modify the restriction on steel articles imports from that country and, if necessary, make any corresponding adjustments to the tariff," Trump said.

The tariffs will not be applied to foreign companies who open production facilities in the United States.

The US administration has repeatedly spoken of the need to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign steel and aluminum producers and protect domestic production.