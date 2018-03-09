Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump signs decree to introduce customs tariffs on aluminum, steel

Business & Economy
March 09, 6:16 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

At the same time, Trump promised to show "great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are real friends and treat us fairly on both trade and the military"

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a decree to introduce customs tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum mill articles, the White House said.

The decree imposes a 25% ad valorem tariff on steel articles and 10% for aluminum. However, certain nations may be exempt from tariffs, including Canada and Mexico. The tariffs will come into force in 15 days.

At the same time, Trump promised to show "great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are real friends and treat us fairly on both trade and the military" before signing the document.

In the presidential proclamation on the introduction of the tariffs, released by the White House, Trump said that any country with which the United States has "a security relationship" is welcome to discuss "alternative ways to address the threatened impairment of the national security caused by imports from that country."

"Should the United States and any such country arrive at a satisfactory alternative means to address the threat to the national security <…> I may remove or modify the restriction on steel articles imports from that country and, if necessary, make any corresponding adjustments to the tariff," Trump said.

The tariffs will not be applied to foreign companies who open production facilities in the United States.

The US administration has repeatedly spoken of the need to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign steel and aluminum producers and protect domestic production.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and EU discussed Ukraine’s plans to seize Gazprom’s assets - source
2
Trump signs decree to introduce customs tariffs on aluminum, steel
3
US, North Korean leaders to meet by May — South Korean envoy
4
Rusal allows Abramovich's company to sell part of its stake in Norilsk Nickel
5
Moscow, Kiev realize need to create UN mission in Ukraine — OSCE chair
6
Lavrov calls Tillerson's remarks about China-Africa relations "inappropriate"
7
Kiev needs to fulfill Minsk agreements to get full control over border — Russia’s UN envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама