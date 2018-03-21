Russia's Nornickel company announces innovation competition among students

KRASNOYARSK, March 21. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) announced an innovation competition among children and teenagers between 6 and 17 from Chita, Norilsk, Taimyr, Monchegorsk and Pecheneg.

"Nornickel announces beginning of the I Make competition among young innovators to attract the youth to inventions and to assist them in forming their ideas into working prototypes and to present them to the society," the company’s press service said on Wednesday. "The competition will feature school pupils between 6 and 17 from Chita, Norilsk and Taimyr districts, Monchegorsk and the Pecheneg district."

The contestants should have an invention, illustrate it (by a drawing, collage, scheme, photograph, infographics, etc.), add a slogan revealing the idea, and post it on social networks with the #i-make hashtag.

Innovations could be in overcoming natural calamities, in education, agriculture, green technologies, security and healthcare. The competition’s presentations will be in Chita, Norilsk, Zapolyarnyi and Monchegorsk between March 26 and April 5.

The winners - after co-work with mentors from the Lomonosov University on the projects and prototypes - will join the Russian national team at the International Exhibition for Young Inventors, due in India in September, 2018.

