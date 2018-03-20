Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

S&P expects Russians’ real incomes to increase in 2018 amid growth of lending

Business & Economy
March 20, 18:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

S&P also marks recovery in corporate lending, although it predicts lower growth rates than in 2013-2016

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. S&P international rating agency forecasts the growth of real disposable incomes of Russian citizens in 2018 amid the growth in retail lending in the country. That is according to the agency's report on the development of the Russian banking sector in 2018.

According to S&P experts, growth in the retail lending segment could be about 13-15% in 2018. The level of real disposable incomes and customer confidence can gradually increase in the long term due to relatively low inflation rates, the report says.

Read also
Sberbank CEO Herman Gref

Russia’s top lender expects country’s digital economy to reach $1.1 trillion by 2025

S&P also marks recovery in corporate lending, although it predicts lower growth rates than in 2013-2016.

"The companies significantly reduced the debt burden in the last few years and adhered to a very balanced approach with respect to new investments and borrowings," the agency explained.

Thus, according to S&P forecasts, the volume of lending to legal entities in 2018 may grow by 4-6%, and in general the assets of the Russian banking sector will grow by 7-10% amid a gradual recovery of the Russian economy.

S&P view is based on the agency’s forecast of oil prices at an average level of about $60 per barrel in 2018 and $55 per barrel in 2019, as well as the expected economic growth rate of 1.8% in 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump congratulates Putin on winning presidential election
2
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
3
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
4
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
5
Italy doubles purchases of Russian gas
6
Russian mathematician praises winner of 2018 Abel Prize
7
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss Middle East settlement — Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама