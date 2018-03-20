Tax free system to go live in all cities hosting FIFA World Cup matches — source

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The tax free system will become operational on April 1 in airports of all Russian cities hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a source in the economic block of the government told TASS on Tuesday.

"It is to start working in all cities from April 1 but on hardcopy. The electronic form, as planned, [will be in effect] from October 1, 2018," the source said.

The tax free system will go live in all cities hosting the 2018 World Cup matches before its start, Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Tax Service Timur Maksimov said earlier on Tuesday.

On February 12, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on introducing a tax free shopping pilot program at airports in four Russian regions. The document comes into force from the date of its official publication, with the pilot regime lasting until December 31, 2018.

The tax free system allows foreign nationals who are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union to receive a refund of VAT paid when purchasing goods on the territory of the Russian Federation when taking them outside the Eurasian Economic Union.