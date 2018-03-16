Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Alrosa sells rough diamonds worth $13.5 mln at Hong Kong auctions

Business & Economy
March 16, 17:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s top diamond producer Alrosa sold 112 special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds

© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s top diamond producer Alrosa sold 112 special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds with the total weight of 1,787 carats worth $13.5 mln at auctions organized as part of Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, held from February 27 to March 3, 2018, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Diamonds Alrosa, the company’s cutting division, sold 67 polished diamonds with the total weight of 205.56 carats worth $2.8 mln at the auction in Hong Kong, the report said.

Alrosa is engaged in the exploration, extraction, production and sale of diamonds. It produces diamonds in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk region. The shareholders of Alrosa are the Russian Federation - 33.02%, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) - 25%, districts of Yakutia - 8%, while 34% of shares are in free float.

