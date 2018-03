MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Aeroflot will be happy to become the first customer of a new Russian civilian supersonic jet, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian flag carrier Vitaly Savelyev said on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Thursday.

"It will be good for us if Aeroflot receives an authority and we become first customers. We will be pleased to receive a supersonic jet," Savelyev said.