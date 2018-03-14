Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Air Transport Agency devises measures to protect airports against drones - newspaper

Business & Economy
March 14, 4:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport is ready to participate in drafting a bill to protect the territory of the airport against drones

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has devised measures to ground the unmanned flying vehicles (UAV) flying into the territory of airports, the agency’s head, Alexander Neradko, told the Izvestia daily on Wednesday.

"This authority will possibly be given to special services of the airports. The necessary equipment may be arranged along the perimeter of the facility. Drones will be either grounded or returned to the point of their departure," Neradko said.

"Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport is ready to participate in drafting a bill to protect the territory of the airport against drones. The company has already sent letters to the concerned agencies," an airport’s representative said.

Last year, Rosaviatsiya put the number of violations with the use of drones at 70 in 2016-2017. The authority says the biggest danger for the safety of flights comes from unsanctioned launches of UAVs near the airports. It drew attention to a need to take preventive measures and to inform the owners of the drones about the legislation and recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Association.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria, S-400 to be in focus at talks of Russian, Turkish foreign ministers
2
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
3
Russia getting ready for more tests of newest intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat
4
US planning missile and bombing raid against Damascus — top brass
5
Russian Defense Ministry rejects Estonia’s airspace violation accusations
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russia's new generation ICBM Sarmat to enter duty after old missile’s life cycle expires
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама