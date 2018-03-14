Air Transport Agency devises measures to protect airports against drones - newspaper

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has devised measures to ground the unmanned flying vehicles (UAV) flying into the territory of airports, the agency’s head, Alexander Neradko, told the Izvestia daily on Wednesday.

"This authority will possibly be given to special services of the airports. The necessary equipment may be arranged along the perimeter of the facility. Drones will be either grounded or returned to the point of their departure," Neradko said.

"Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport is ready to participate in drafting a bill to protect the territory of the airport against drones. The company has already sent letters to the concerned agencies," an airport’s representative said.

Last year, Rosaviatsiya put the number of violations with the use of drones at 70 in 2016-2017. The authority says the biggest danger for the safety of flights comes from unsanctioned launches of UAVs near the airports. It drew attention to a need to take preventive measures and to inform the owners of the drones about the legislation and recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Association.