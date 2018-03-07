Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian president extends sanctions against Russian banks

Business & Economy
March 07, 8:46 UTC+3 KIEV

The ban also concerns distribution of profits and capital of these five banks

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Palinchak/Presidential press service/TASS

KIEV, March 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has put into force the March 1 decree by the country’s National Security and Defense Council to extend sanctions against Russian banks by another year, the presidential press service said.

"Appropriate measures are to be taken against legal entities for another one-year term," the presidential decree reads.

The president also tasked the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry with informing relevant agencies in the European Union, the United States and other countries about the sanctions and suggesting that they introduce similar restrictions.

Read also

Ukraine extends sanctions against Russian banks

In March 2017, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko imposed sanctions against five banks with Russian state capital operating in the Ukrainian market. Sanctions were introduced for a year against Sberbank, VS Bank, Prominvestbank, VTB Bank and BM Bank (owned by VTB).

The sanctions include a ban on withdrawal of funds outside of Ukraine, as well as payment of dividends, interest, return of interbank deposits and loans, funds from correspondent accounts of subordinated debt. The ban also concerns distribution of profits and capital of these five banks.

The national security and defense council of Ukraine (NSDC) extended those sanctions on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
2
Attempts to block Nord Stream 2 do not meet European interests — Wintershall CEO
3
Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’
4
Russia, Iran discuss sales of SSJ-100 airliners — minister
5
Putin was certain sanctions would follow Crimea’s reunification with Russia
6
Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
7
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама