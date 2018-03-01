Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine extends sanctions against Russian banks

Business & Economy
March 01, 18:16 UTC+3

In March 2017, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko imposed sanctions against five banks with Russian state capital operating on the Ukrainian market

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

KIEV, March 1. /TASS/. The national security and defense council of Ukraine (NSDC) prolonged sanctions against Russian banks on Thursday, press secretary of the Ukrainian president Svyatoslav Tsegolko tweeted.

"The NSDC continues sanctions against Russian banks," he wrote on Twitter.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Poroshenko slaps sanctions on five Russian banks operating in Ukraine

"Net assets of Ukrainian banks with the Russian state capital declined by a third throughout 2017 and funds of individuals and legal entities deposited with them declined by 28 and 34% respectively," Tsegolko added.

In March 2017, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko imposed sanctions against five banks with Russian state capital operating on the Ukrainian market. Sanctions were introduced for a year against Sberbank, VS Bank, Prominvestbank, VTB Bank and BM Bank (owned by VTB).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
2
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
3
Almost 70% of Russians ready to vote for Putin — poll
4
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
5
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
6
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
7
Ice hockey team from Russia grabs 2018 Olympic gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама