Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Iran may enter free trade zone agreement in spring

Business & Economy
March 06, 16:23 UTC+3

The work on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union began in 2015

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia and Iran can sign the document that is expected to become a blueprint for free trade between Iran and the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries in May, Russia’s Energy Minister and co-head of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the commission on Tuesday.

Read also

EAEU leaders uphold proposal to start free trade zone talks with Iran, Egypt, India

"The move to enter into a temporary agreement making for a free trade zone to be set up between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, which is currently at an advanced stage, will obviously trigger further development of our bilateral trade and expansion of investment cooperation," he said, adding that he hopes "the document will be signed in May."

Earlier Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said in an interview with TASS that the talks on a free trade zone to be established between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran are close to completion.

The work on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union began in 2015, though the signing has been repeatedly postponed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама