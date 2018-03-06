Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Deliveries of Russian gas to EU are currently stable — European Commission

Business & Economy
March 06, 15:25 UTC+3

Gazprom has sent a formal notice to Ukraine’s Naftogaz concerning initiation of the procedure for termination of gas supply and transit contracts in the Stockholm arbitration

BRUSSELS, March 6. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian gas to the European Union member-states are currently stable, European Commission (EC) spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Tuesday.

"For the moment, according to information the Commission has, gas flows to the European Union are stable and normal," Itkonen said.

Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic recently held talks with energy ministers of Russia and Ukraine in view of differences between the parties, the EC spokesperson said. "The Commission, as before, stands ready to facilitate and mediate trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia if both parties request this from us," she added.

Gazprom has sent a formal notice to Ukraine’s Naftogaz concerning initiation of the procedure for termination of gas supply and transit contracts in the Stockholm arbitration, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexei Miller told reporters earlier on Monday.

Miller said last Friday that the Russian gas holding is forced to immediately begin the procedure of terminating its gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine. He told reporters that the Stockholm arbitration, guided by double standards, had adopted an asymmetric decision on the contracts with Naftogaz of Ukraine regarding supply and transit of gas. The decision seriously violates the balance of interests of the parties under these contracts, according to Miller.

On February 28, 2018, the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce imposed a $4.63-billion penalty on Gazprom over its gas transit dispute with Ukraine’s national oil and gas company Naftogaz. Taking into account the satisfied counter claims, Gazprom has to pay $ 2.56 bln. The Russian company disagrees with such an award.

