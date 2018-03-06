Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Rosatom plans to sign foreign contracts worth $26 bln in 2018

Business & Economy
March 06, 8:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the results of 2017, the portfolio of foreign orders of Rosatom for 10 years ahead was $133.6 bln

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to sign contracts for sales abroad for a total of $26 bln, according to the data published in the corporate newspaper of the State Corporation.

According to the results of 2017, the portfolio of foreign orders of Rosatom for 10 years ahead was $133.6 bln.

Rosatom traditionally calculates its portfolio of orders for the period of ten years.

Read also

Rosatom made power startup of third power unit of Tianwan NPP

Earlier, head of the state corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters that in 2018 Rosatom hopes to exceed the $130 bln mark when forming the foreign orders portfolio for 10 years. He also noted that this year the meeting of the supervisory council of the state corporation is planned to raise the issue of extending the time frame for calculating the portfolio of foreign orders from the current 10 years for a longer term.

At the same time, Likhachev noted that the transition to new principles for calculating the portfolio of orders should not concern new products of Rosatom, but it can be used to calculate the portfolio of foreign orders. In his view, avoiding a ten-year portfolio in the calculation of foreign orders will prompt international divisions of the state corporation to conclude more "long" contracts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosatom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
4
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
5
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама