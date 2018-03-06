Russia's Rosatom plans to sign foreign contracts worth $26 bln in 2018

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to sign contracts for sales abroad for a total of $26 bln, according to the data published in the corporate newspaper of the State Corporation.

According to the results of 2017, the portfolio of foreign orders of Rosatom for 10 years ahead was $133.6 bln.

Rosatom traditionally calculates its portfolio of orders for the period of ten years.

Earlier, head of the state corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters that in 2018 Rosatom hopes to exceed the $130 bln mark when forming the foreign orders portfolio for 10 years. He also noted that this year the meeting of the supervisory council of the state corporation is planned to raise the issue of extending the time frame for calculating the portfolio of foreign orders from the current 10 years for a longer term.

At the same time, Likhachev noted that the transition to new principles for calculating the portfolio of orders should not concern new products of Rosatom, but it can be used to calculate the portfolio of foreign orders. In his view, avoiding a ten-year portfolio in the calculation of foreign orders will prompt international divisions of the state corporation to conclude more "long" contracts.