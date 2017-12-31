Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosatom made power startup of third power unit of Tianwan NPP

Business & Economy
December 31, 2:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Reactor testing at 200 MW capacity level will be the next step, Rosatom said

© AP Photo

TASS, December 31. Rosatom made the first start of the third power unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) under construction in China on December 30, the Russian state nuclear corporation said on Sunday.

"The power startup of the power unit No. 3 of the Tianwan NPP under construction in China according to the Russian design with VVER-1000 reactors was made on December 30, 2017," Rosatom said.

The power startup of the power unit means that first kilowatts of electric power are supplied to the national power grid.

"The first start of the third unit of the Tianwan NPP is an event of global scale and the next step on the path of close Sino-Russian cooperation. Construction of the third and the fourth power units of the Tianwan NPP is implemented within the record-breaking timeframe and can serve as an excellent example of international energy cooperation. We welcome initiatives of Chinese partners to develop technologies in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy to the fullest degree and will be glad to provide support in implementation of new joint projects," Rosatom said.

The third power unit of the Tianwan NPP was started in five years after construction. Reactor testing at 200 MW capacity level will be the next step, Rosatom reported. Commercial operation of the power unit No. 3 of the Tianwan NPP is scheduled to February 2018.

