More Russian businessmen want to be on 'London list' — ombudsman

Business & Economy
March 06, 5:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier Boris Titov has said he would request taking off the Interpol’s list the names of Russian entrepreneurs, whose guilt did not seem evident to him

Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Business Ombudsman Boris Titov received new appeals from Russian businessmen asking him to add them to the so-called London list.

"There have been appeals already from entrepreneurs who were not on the initial [London] list," Titov said at a meeting of the Business Against Corruption center.

Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov

List of entrepreneurs who want to return to Russia handed to Putin

In early February, Titov said that a list of Russian entrepreneurs, who stay in the UK hiding from legal responsibility in Russia, whose cases could be reviewed, was handed to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The so called London list included 16 names.

The ombudsman also said he would request taking off the Interpol’s list the names of Russian entrepreneurs, whose guilt did not seem evident to him.

During the meeting, Titov said that the experts from the Business Against Corruption Center and the Office of the Business Ombudsman have now begun to consider the cases on the merits in order to petition for the termination of the criminal prosecution.

