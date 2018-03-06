More Russian businessmen want to be on 'London list' — ombudsman

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Business Ombudsman Boris Titov received new appeals from Russian businessmen asking him to add them to the so-called London list.

"There have been appeals already from entrepreneurs who were not on the initial [London] list," Titov said at a meeting of the Business Against Corruption center.

In early February, Titov said that a list of Russian entrepreneurs, who stay in the UK hiding from legal responsibility in Russia, whose cases could be reviewed, was handed to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The so called London list included 16 names.

The ombudsman also said he would request taking off the Interpol’s list the names of Russian entrepreneurs, whose guilt did not seem evident to him.

During the meeting, Titov said that the experts from the Business Against Corruption Center and the Office of the Business Ombudsman have now begun to consider the cases on the merits in order to petition for the termination of the criminal prosecution.