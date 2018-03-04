Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia honors its EU gas commitments — European Commission

Business & Economy
March 04, 2:01 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

"All existing commitments to supply and transit gas to the EU are being honoured," she said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

BRUSSELS, March 4. /TASS/. All commitments on supplies and transit of Russian gas to the European Union are being implemented in full, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told TASS on Saturday.

Read also
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Gas supplies to Europe remain as reliable as before - Russia’s Energy Ministry

"All existing commitments to supply and transit gas to the EU are being honoured," she said. "We <…> will follow the situation closely in order to ensure that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU - as it remains our priority - is safeguarded at all times.·''·

The European Commission’s Vice-President in charge of Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic held phone conversations with Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman, Naftogaz CEO Andrei Kobolev and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Saturday and Friday. The conversations focused on Ukraine's concern regarding pressure levels in gas supply from Russia, on gas for the transit to the EU, as well as on the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Tribunal.

The EU spokesperson said that during the phone conversations, the Russian side "informed that Gazprom remains set to terminate its contracts with Naftogaz." "However, this procedure may still take some time," she went on.

"In this context, however, the Commission encourages both sides to engage in seeking a satisfactory solution to this issue," Itkonen said. "The Commission stands ready to engage and mediate in a trilateral process, which in the past proved to be effective in bridging differences between the parties."

The spokesperson said that due to the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, the Commission will also explore this possibility in the course of separate bilateral EU-Russia and EU-Ukraine consultations on the issue.

 

Termination of contracts

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Friday that the Russian gas holding is forced to immediately begin the procedure of terminating its gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine. He told reporters that the Stockholm arbitration, guided by double standards, had adopted an asymmetric decision on the contracts with Naftogaz of Ukraine regarding supply and transit of gas. The decision seriously violates the balance of interests of the parties under these contracts, according to Miller.

He also said that the international arbiters explained their decision by a slump in the Ukrainian economy. According to Miller, the Russian company opposed the decision to solve Ukraine’s economic problems at its expense.

On February 28, the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce imposed a $4.63-billion penalty on Russian energy giant Gazprom over its gas transit dispute with Ukraine’s national oil and gas company Naftogaz. Taking into account the satisfied counter claims, Gazprom has to pay $ 2.56 bln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
2
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
3
Russia’s Sidorova wins pole vault silver at IAAF World Indoor Champs in Birmingham
4
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
5
Russia has various options to counter any military threat — lawmaker
6
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
7
No grounds so far to resume trilateral talks with EU, Ukraine — Russian Energy Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама