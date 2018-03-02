Kremlin comments on US plans on steel import duties

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia is thoroughly analyzing the situation after US President Donald Trump announced plans to introduce duties on imports of steel and aluminum, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman of the Russian President said on Friday.

"This situation requires intense attention," Peskov said, noting that a number of European countries expressed extreme concern. "We share this concern and carefully analyze the situation, which developing in the trade relations after this statement," he added.

"This is a measure, which is directed against many countries," he said.

On Thursday, Trump said that next week the US will introduce duties on imports of steel and aluminum. According to him, the size of the duty will be 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum for all countries supplying these products to the US.