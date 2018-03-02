Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin comments on US plans on steel import duties

Business & Economy
March 02, 15:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is a measure directed against many countries, Putin's spokesman notes

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia is thoroughly analyzing the situation after US President Donald Trump announced plans to introduce duties on imports of steel and aluminum, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman of the Russian President said on Friday.

Read also

US mulls introducing protectionist measures against aluminum and steel suppliers

"This situation requires intense attention," Peskov said, noting that a number of European countries expressed extreme concern. "We share this concern and carefully analyze the situation, which developing in the trade relations after this statement," he added.

"This is a measure, which is directed against many countries," he said.

On Thursday, Trump said that next week the US will introduce duties on imports of steel and aluminum. According to him, the size of the duty will be 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum for all countries supplying these products to the US.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
2
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
3
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
4
Germany voices concerns over Putin’s remarks on new weapons
5
Qatar mulls buying Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
6
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
7
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама